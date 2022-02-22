Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,913 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 414.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after purchasing an additional 202,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

