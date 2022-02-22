Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Penske Automotive Group worth $58,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.98 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

