Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $125,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 631,149 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

