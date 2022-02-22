Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gogo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

