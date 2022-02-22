Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

