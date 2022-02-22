H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HEES opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

