Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

