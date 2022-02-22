WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 149.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 271,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 287.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

