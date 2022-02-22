Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

