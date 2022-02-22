Man Group plc Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.