Morgan Stanley Sells 41,516,255 Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,635,913 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 41,516,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $59,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.99. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.33 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

