Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

