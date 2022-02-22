Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $29.50 on Friday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

