California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.29 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.