The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GAP were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of GAP by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

GAP stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

