California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.