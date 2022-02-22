California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

