California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,081,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 335,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

SRC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

