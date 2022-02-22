Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

ACRE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

