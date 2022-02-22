Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $194.50 and a one year high of $426.56.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

