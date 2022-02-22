Invesco Ltd. Buys 583,619 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Manitowoc worth $38,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $613.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

