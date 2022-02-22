Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

