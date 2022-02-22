Man Group plc Purchases 21,674 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

