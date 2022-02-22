California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 862 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

