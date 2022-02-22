Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,551 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

