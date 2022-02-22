Man Group plc Sells 19,617 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $20,132,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $15,521,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

