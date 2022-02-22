Man Group plc Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

