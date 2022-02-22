California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.12 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 65,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.