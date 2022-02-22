Man Group plc Sells 388,359 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

