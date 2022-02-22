IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 774 ($10.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 803.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 824.58. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 752 ($10.23) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($13.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.