SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SSE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,712.38 ($23.29).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($21.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm has a market cap of £16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.48. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

