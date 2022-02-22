Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RE/MAX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RE/MAX by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

