Eaton Vance Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SAP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SAP opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.