Eaton Vance Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SAP by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

