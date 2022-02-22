Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.