Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $833,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,803 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,277 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.