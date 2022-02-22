JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

