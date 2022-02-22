Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

