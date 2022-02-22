Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,951,000 after buying an additional 73,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 731,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,210,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.