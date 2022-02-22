Eaton Vance Management Has $887,000 Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after buying an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after buying an additional 993,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HFC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

