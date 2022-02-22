Eaton Vance Management Takes $977,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.