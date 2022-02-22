Eaton Vance Management Has $725,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69.

