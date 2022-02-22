Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

