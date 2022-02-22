OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OPRX opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.
In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.