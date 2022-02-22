OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPRX opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.