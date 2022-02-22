Teleflex (TFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex stock opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.26.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

