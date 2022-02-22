58,619 Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,640,032. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

