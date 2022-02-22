Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 540.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

