Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.