Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.70 Million Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $7,864,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

