Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital increased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $53.54 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Calix by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

