Marshall Wace LLP Sells 976,603 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 80.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $7,918,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of GCMG opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.10. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 180.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

